Man jailed for at least 18 years after murdering partner out of jealousy

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2021   
Wilfred Jacob, who murdered his partner

Wilfred Jacob was jailed for at least 18 years after murdering his partner, Linda Vilika, out of jealousy. - Credit: Essex Police

A 43-year-old man from Great Saling has been jailed for at least 18 years after murdering his partner out of jealousy.

Wilfred Jacob, of The Street, Great Saling, was convicted on Tuesday, January 13 of stabbing to death his 41-year-old partner, Linda Vilika. 

The murder took place at their home on August 19, 2019.

Jacob was convinced Linda was cheating with a former partner, despite the fact they had broken up 20 years ago and the man was living in Zimbabwe.

Becoming increasing controlling, he sent her numerous abusive messages. On the day she died, he ensured her brother who was living with them was away for the day, so that he could be alone with Linda.

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off after Linda Vilika was found unconscious with stab wound

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off after Linda Vilika was found unconscious with stab wounds on August 19. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Linda had already told her brother she was planning on leaving Jacob, and when he was confronted with this proposition he attacked her and killed her.

He had claimed he had had an ‘epileptic aura’ and could not remember what had happened, but a jury found him guilty of murder at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 12. The next day, he was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years at the same court.

Following the sentencing, Linda’s family said: “Linda was a strong and confident woman who operated with integrity. She loved her family and friends.

Linda Vilika, who was murdered by her partner

Linda Vilika, of Great Saling, was described as "a strong and confident woman, who operated with integrity." - Credit: Essex Police

“She inspired us to aim high and made us believe we can achieve anything. She left a gap in our hearts which we will never be able to fill.

“We will forever treasure the beautiful memories we shared with her and strive to make a positive impact on this planet just like Linda did.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “In an act borne out of jealousy, Wilfred Jacob took Linda’s life, leaving her family with a huge whole and without someone they cared for dearly.

“She had been trying to rid herself of his controlling and abusive ways and try to forge a happier future. One that, sadly, she will now never see."
 

Chelmsford Crown Court
Essex
Braintree News
Chelmsford News

