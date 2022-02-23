Four appear in court after ATM theft
- Credit: Archant
Four men have appeared in court charged with intent to steal, after an ATM was taken from a shop in Great Notley.
Shane Parker, 25, of Swaynes Lane, Comberton; Wayne Parker, 27, of Sandiacres Caravan Site, Long Green, Cressing; Jamie Parker, 37, of Church Road, Wicken, Ely; and Danny Johnson, 22, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedford, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (February 23).
No pleas were entered.
Jamie Parker and Danny Johnson were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 23.
Shane Parker and Wayne Parker were remanded into custody to appear on the same date.
The charges come after Essex Police officers carried out seven warrants yesterday at addresses in Essex, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
Two other people arrested have been released on bail until March 21.
Most Read
- 1 Burglars were interrupted when resident returned home
- 2 Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award
- 3 Protesters rally against proposed Essex mega prison
- 4 Delays expected as A12 Boreham Interchange closed for a weekend
- 5 Commendation for police officer who disarmed man wielding an axe
- 6 Left without power after Storm Eunice? You may be able to get money back
- 7 Dunmow florist The Rose Garden takes eco-friendly action
- 8 Four appear in court after ATM theft
- 9 Felsted girls book trip to national hockey finals
- 10 Great Dunmow school celebrates LGBT+ History Month with Drag Queen Story Hour
The ATM was stolen from Panners Parade, Great Notley on January 7.