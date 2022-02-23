Four men have appeared in court charged with intent to steal, after an ATM was taken from a shop in Great Notley.

Shane Parker, 25, of Swaynes Lane, Comberton; Wayne Parker, 27, of Sandiacres Caravan Site, Long Green, Cressing; Jamie Parker, 37, of Church Road, Wicken, Ely; and Danny Johnson, 22, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedford, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (February 23).

No pleas were entered.

Jamie Parker and Danny Johnson were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 23.

Shane Parker and Wayne Parker were remanded into custody to appear on the same date.

The charges come after Essex Police officers carried out seven warrants yesterday at addresses in Essex, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Two other people arrested have been released on bail until March 21.

The ATM was stolen from Panners Parade, Great Notley on January 7.