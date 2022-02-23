News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Four appear in court after ATM theft

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:49 PM February 23, 2022
Street view of the outside of Colchester Magistrates Court, Essex

Colchester Magistrates Court - Credit: Archant

Four men have appeared in court charged with intent to steal, after an ATM was taken from a shop in Great Notley.

Shane Parker, 25, of Swaynes Lane, Comberton; Wayne Parker, 27, of Sandiacres Caravan Site, Long Green, Cressing; Jamie Parker, 37, of Church Road, Wicken, Ely; and Danny Johnson, 22, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedford, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (February 23).

No pleas were entered.

Jamie Parker and Danny Johnson were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 23.

Shane Parker and Wayne Parker were remanded into custody to appear on the same date.  

The charges come after Essex Police officers carried out seven warrants yesterday at addresses in Essex, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Two other people arrested have been released on bail until March 21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglars were interrupted when resident returned home
  2. 2 Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award
  3. 3 Protesters rally against proposed Essex mega prison
  1. 4 Delays expected as A12 Boreham Interchange closed for a weekend
  2. 5 Commendation for police officer who disarmed man wielding an axe
  3. 6 Left without power after Storm Eunice? You may be able to get money back
  4. 7 Dunmow florist The Rose Garden takes eco-friendly action
  5. 8 Four appear in court after ATM theft
  6. 9 Felsted girls book trip to national hockey finals
  7. 10 Great Dunmow school celebrates LGBT+ History Month with Drag Queen Story Hour

The ATM was stolen from Panners Parade, Great Notley on January 7.

Colchester Magistrates' Court
Essex Police
Dunmow News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Katie Price with Carl Woods leaving Crawley Magistrates' Court in West Sussex after she was handed a

Essex Live News

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods charged with alleged Canfield incident

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been found dead in Braintree Recreational Ground

Essex Police

Woman's body found in recreation ground in north Essex

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The humble folk toss their hats in the air at the Dunmow Flitch Trials 2016

Heritage | Gallery

Ancient Flitch Trials return to Great Dunmow in summer 2022

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Alexia Wilson Trust trustees at The Saracens Head, Dunmow

Charity News

Fond farewell for three long-time Great Dunmow charity trustees

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon