Family tributes to motorcyclist who died after collision
- Credit: Essex Police
The motorcyclist who died last week has been described as “dearly loved” and a “friend to everyone that knew him”.
Mark Norris, 47, from Rayne died following the collision involving his motorbike and a van on the B184 Ongar Road near Herons Lane, Fyfield, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday August 10.
A 17-year-old woman from Brentwood who was riding as his pillion passenger was seriously injured.
In a statement, Mark’s family said: “Mark was a dearly loved and devoted father to Joe and Sara, partner to Helen, son to Jan and friend to everyone that knew him.
“Mark was a keen and experienced motorcycle rider and enjoyed everything motor powered.
“All the family members and friends will greatly miss Mark very much and he has left a huge hole in their hearts.”
* Adrian Bendell, 50, of Salcott Creek Court, Braintree, is due at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday August 17).
He is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.