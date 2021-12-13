A police officer was dragged along Station Road in Takeley after stopping a motorcyclist - Credit: Google Earth

A police officer has been dragged along a road in Takeley after trying to stop a motorcyclist.

An Essex Police officer was reportedly dragged a short distance along Station Road (B183) on December 11.

At 1.55pm, the officer approached the off-road style motorcycle, but the rider pulled away.

The officer was taken to hospital with injuries but has since returned home.

Detective Inspector Steven Wilson, from Colchester CID, said: “It is totally unacceptable for any officer to receive injuries whilst going about their duties.

"The motorcycle was white and clean and did not appear to have indicators, lights or an index number."

The rider is described as being of stocky build with blonde hair, in his late 20s or early 30s.

Police said he was wearing a white motocross-style helmet.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, who can call 101 with information, citing incident 731 of December 11.