Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:40 PM January 20, 2022
Updated: 3:42 PM January 20, 2022
Essex Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to an incident in Great Dunmow

A woman in her 30s has reported an assault in Tesco's car park in Great Dunmow.

Essex Police today (Thursday January 20) launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the Stortford Road area from around 11pm on Sunday, January 9. The man has been bailed to February 1.

Report information online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm. Quote crime reference number 42/7339/22.

Alternatively call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police
Great Dunmow News

