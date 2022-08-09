Vytavtas Morkynas, aged 44, of Haupstraße, Hattenhofen, Germany has admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash on the A1060 in Essex - Credit: Google Earth

A lorry driver has admitted to causing a serious crash between Leaden Roding and Chelmsford.

Vytavtas Morkynas, aged 44, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, August 4.

It follows a crash involving the lorry which Morkynas was driving and a car on the A1060 at Boyton Cross, near Roxwell on Tuesday, July 5, which was attended by Essex Police.

An spokesperson for the force said: "A car and a lorry were in collision on the A1060 in the Boyton Cross area at around 10.35am on July 5.

"The driver of the car was taken to hospital."

Morkynas, of Haupstraße in Hattenhofen, near Stuttgart, Germany, was remanded to custody.

He is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 23.