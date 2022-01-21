News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:24 PM January 21, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court.

Chelmsford Crown Court. - Credit: Google Maps

A Great Dunmow man has been jailed for 14 years for offences committed from 1974 onwards.

Paul Stainsby of Millers Croft, Great Dunmow, now aged 71, was charged with 18 of offences including indecent assault and indecency with a child.

Stainsby assaulted two boys and a girl in Braintree between 1974 and 1981.

He was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, January 19.

Investigating officer PC James Bowers, from the Essex Police Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation but through it all the victims have shown a huge amount of courage and dignity.

“Paul Stainsby exploited their vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification and subjected them to a horrific and prolonged ordeal.

“He is a predator and will now spend the foreseeable future behind bars.

“Nobody should experience what the Stainsby put his victims through, especially children.

“I hope this case shows that it is never too late to get justice.”


