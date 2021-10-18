Court sentence for Dunmow knife attacker, guilty of attempted murder
- Credit: Google Earth
A woman will receive hospital treatment indefinitely after attacking a woman on a Great Dunmow street.
Kathryn Irons, 54, who has no fixed abode, attacked a woman with a knife on White Street in August 2020, leaving the victim with neck injuries.
Irons, who is guilty of attempted murder and having a blade or sharpened article in a public place, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, October 18.
She will spend an indefinite amount of time receiving mental health support under a Section 37 hospital order with Section 41 restrictions.
Only the Ministry of Justice or a Mental Health Tribunal can decide when Irons is fit to be discharged.
Irons has also been forced to forfeit her knife, which will be destroyed.
The victim of the attack was in her 60s.
Most Read
- 1 Chelmsford bypass 'could provide strategic link' to Stansted Airport
- 2 Court sentence for Dunmow knife attacker, guilty of attempted murder
- 3 First 'building block' of Harlow town centre major regeneration approved
- 4 Council agrees to 'complicated' parking charges at Hylands Park
- 5 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
- 6 It's pumpkin picking season again at Cammas Hall Farm as Halloween approaches
- 7 Takeley Primary School achieve historic win in Uttlesford Schools Football Tournament
- 8 Universal Credit: Help is still out there, says Essex County Council
- 9 Book exchange opens in Dunmow
- 10 Rural ramblers efforts for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity
After the attack on August 7, 2020, the victim's injuries were not described as life-threatening.