Court sentence for Dunmow knife attacker, guilty of attempted murder

Will Durrant

Published: 1:53 PM October 18, 2021   
Chelmsford Crown Court (Google Streetview image)

Kathryn Irons, 54, of no fixed abode, was handed a hospital order at Chelmsford Crown Court after attempted murder in August 2020 - Credit: Google Earth

A woman will receive hospital treatment indefinitely after attacking a woman on a Great Dunmow street.

Kathryn Irons, 54, who has no fixed abode, attacked a woman with a knife on White Street in August 2020, leaving the victim with neck injuries.

Irons, who is guilty of attempted murder and having a blade or sharpened article in a public place, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, October 18.

She will spend an indefinite amount of time receiving mental health support under a Section 37 hospital order with Section 41 restrictions.

Only the Ministry of Justice or a Mental Health Tribunal can decide when Irons is fit to be discharged.

Irons has also been forced to forfeit her knife, which will be destroyed.

The victim of the attack was in her 60s.

After the attack on August 7, 2020, the victim's injuries were not described as life-threatening.

