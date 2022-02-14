News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Householder 'disturbed' Great Dunmow break-in

Will Durrant

Published: 11:06 AM February 14, 2022
A police jacket

Essex Police is investigating a burglary on High Street, Great Dunmow - Credit: Danny Loo

Two or more men are thought to have broken into a home in Great Dunmow town centre.

Essex Police said that the men gained entry to a home on High Street at around 8.35pm on Wednesday, February 9.

Officers are investigating a burglary, although nothing is thought to have been taken.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "It was reported two or more men, described as being thin, had gained entry to an address.

"They were disturbed by the person living there.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/35106/22.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Essex Police
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

