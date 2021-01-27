News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police appeal after clothing theft from donation container

Andra Maciuca

Published: 2:00 PM January 27, 2021   
Thieves who stole clothing from a donation container are being sought by police. 

The thieves took two bullet locks off the container before removing the items. 

The incident took place on Stortford Road, Dunmow, on Wednesday, January 6. 

Should you have any information about this incident, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/6378/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

