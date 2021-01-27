Distraction theft in Dunmow leaves woman without handbag

Published: 10:25 AM January 27, 2021

A distraction theft left a woman without her handbag, which contained bank cards, £60 and her driving licence.

The thief told the victim she had a scratch on her car and then stole her handbag from the boot.

Essex Police are now appealing for information.

The incident took place on Stortford Road, Dunmow, on Monday, January 11 at 12.10.

Should you have any information about this, please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/5974/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.