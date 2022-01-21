Court imposes five year ban on shoplifter
- Credit: Google Maps
A shoplifter has been banned from a range of businesses including BP at Notley Cross for five years.
Jason Horne, 36, of Cressing Road, Braintree, was made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 10.
The order bans him from entering a number of businesses until January 9, 2027.
They are BP Notley Cross, Texaco on Braintree bypass, and Braintree shops Tesco in Market Place, McColl’s in Panfield Lane, Co-op Star in Cressing Road, and Tesco Express on Coggeshall Road as well as Chelmsford Star Co-op, the Challis Lane and Rayne Road branches.
The order was granted after Horne was convicted of a number of thefts which took place in 2021.
PC Alex Plakhtienko, from Essex Police's Business Crime Team, said: “Shoplifting and theft can have a devastating impact on shops and businesses, and their employees, as they try to make a living.
“We continue to protect businesses by charging shoplifters and bringing them to justice, followed by Criminal Behaviour Orders to keep that person away from their livelihood.
Most Read
- 1 Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park
- 2 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
- 3 Sir Tom Jones to play Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden
- 4 Great Dunmow Town Council will be asked to declare 'climate emergency'
- 5 Fight breaks out near Great Notley as man reportedly seen with a gun
- 6 Penalty save and late winner moves High Easter up the table
- 7 In pictures: the cute animals in January's Pets' Corner
- 8 East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022: Meet the New Tourism Business of the Year finalists
- 9 How are England's Covid restrictions changing after Plan B?
- 10 Sunday's event for the 100 year anniversary of village hall
“Through our Open for Business, Closed for Crime campaign, we are working with businesses, encouraging them to report incidents to us.”