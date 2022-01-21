News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Court imposes five year ban on shoplifter

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:19 PM January 21, 2022
The BP garage at Notley Cross, Essex

A shoplifter has been banned from a range of businesses including BP at Notley Cross for five years.

Jason Horne, 36, of Cressing Road, Braintree, was made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 10.

The order bans him from entering a number of businesses until January 9, 2027.

They are BP Notley Cross, Texaco on Braintree bypass, and Braintree shops Tesco in Market Place, McColl’s in Panfield Lane, Co-op Star in Cressing Road, and Tesco Express on Coggeshall Road as well as Chelmsford Star Co-op, the Challis Lane and Rayne Road branches.

The order was granted after Horne was convicted of a number of thefts which took place in 2021.

PC Alex Plakhtienko, from Essex Police's Business Crime Team, said: “Shoplifting and theft can have a devastating impact on shops and businesses, and their employees, as they try to make a living.

“We continue to protect businesses by charging shoplifters and bringing them to justice, followed by Criminal Behaviour Orders to keep that person away from their livelihood.

“Through our Open for Business, Closed for Crime campaign, we are working with businesses, encouraging them to report incidents to us.”

