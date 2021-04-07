Two charged in connection with Dunmow burglary

Published: 1:39 PM April 7, 2021

Two people have been charged in connection with a burglary in Dunmow in which jewellery and electrical items were stolen.

A brick was used to enter a home in Nursery Rise between 10.20am and 11.35am on Friday, March 26.

Items stolen included laptops, an Omega watch, a Pandora bracelet, and Tiffany jewellery.

Darryll Khazanchi, 28, of Ash Grove, Dunmow has been charged with burglary and possession of a Class B drug.

Kaye Davey, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary.

They appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 29 and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 26.

Essex Police is appealing for information and anyone who may have been offered any of the jewellery for sale should also contact them.

Call 101, submit a report at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button. Quote the crime reference number 42/53011/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

