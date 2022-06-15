Threatening words or behaviour charge against ex-Love Island star dropped
- Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
A criminal charge against Katie Price's fiancé has been dropped following an alleged incident near Great Dunmow last summer.
Carl Woods, of Dunmow Road in Little Canfield, was accused of using violence by threatening words or behaviour after the alleged incident on August 23, 2021.
The former Love Island star, aged 33, was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court tomorrow (June 17), but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped its charge against him because the case does not have "a realistic prospect of conviction".
Woods said the case was based on a "pack of lies", and that he received "untold abuse" after his arrest.
He wrote on Instagram: "Today is a wicked day for me, because do you know what?
"Remember that bu*****t case, that one that was full of lies?
"I told everybody it was bo*****s and I got untold abuse over it.
"Well now it's been proved to be the s**t that it was.
Most Read
- 1 Foodies Festival returns to Hylands Park for tasty Chelmsford weekend
- 2 New skate park opens; further sports funding available
- 3 Threatening words or behaviour charge against ex-Love Island star dropped
- 4 Creamfields South 2023 festival dates announced for Hylands Park
- 5 District council could offer Stansted Airport £1.4m
- 6 DJ Danny Rampling to headline at Dunmow music festival
- 7 Clubs celebrate Platinum Jubilee with tea and tennis
- 8 Scooter Club Ride-Out returns to Wethersfield after two-year hiatus
- 9 Fire destroys gardens and sheds but swift action saves homes
- 10 Barclays closing branches in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow
"And guess what that means? It's my turn to talk.
"And let me tell you, get the f*****g popcorn ready, because I am not going to hold back."
Woods also shared an Instagram Story to his profile.
It read: "A person who doesn't defend you while someone slanders you is your enemy too."
Woods has maintained that he is innocent since his arrest. At a previous magistrates' court hearing in Colchester on March 23, Woods pleaded not guilty to a single Section 4 public order offence charge.
He was photographed arriving at court with his 44-year-old fiancé, model and reality TV star Katie Price.
The CPS has reviewed the case since his Colchester Magistrates' Court appearance.
A CPS spokesperson said: "The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review.
"As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.
"The CPS takes seriously all situations where a person’s behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met."