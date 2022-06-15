A criminal charge against Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods have been dropped following an alleged incident in Little Canfield on August 23, 2021 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

A criminal charge against Katie Price's fiancé has been dropped following an alleged incident near Great Dunmow last summer.

Carl Woods, of Dunmow Road in Little Canfield, was accused of using violence by threatening words or behaviour after the alleged incident on August 23, 2021.

The former Love Island star, aged 33, was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court tomorrow (June 17), but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped its charge against him because the case does not have "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Woods said the case was based on a "pack of lies", and that he received "untold abuse" after his arrest.

Carl Woods speaks with officers from Essex Police at Colchester Magistrates' Court on March 23 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

He wrote on Instagram: "Today is a wicked day for me, because do you know what?

"Remember that bu*****t case, that one that was full of lies?

"I told everybody it was bo*****s and I got untold abuse over it.

"Well now it's been proved to be the s**t that it was.

"And guess what that means? It's my turn to talk.

"And let me tell you, get the f*****g popcorn ready, because I am not going to hold back."

Woods also shared an Instagram Story to his profile.

It read: "A person who doesn't defend you while someone slanders you is your enemy too."

Woods has maintained that he is innocent since his arrest. At a previous magistrates' court hearing in Colchester on March 23, Woods pleaded not guilty to a single Section 4 public order offence charge.

He was photographed arriving at court with his 44-year-old fiancé, model and reality TV star Katie Price.

Katie Price outside Colchester Magistrates' Court on March 23, 2022 - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The CPS has reviewed the case since his Colchester Magistrates' Court appearance.

A CPS spokesperson said: "The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review.

"As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.

"The CPS takes seriously all situations where a person’s behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met."