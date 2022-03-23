Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods denies 'abusive and threatening behaviour'
- Credit: PA/Joe Giddens
Katie Price's fiancé has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he used violence by threatening words or behaviour at his home in Essex.
Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, March 23).
He pleaded not guilty to a Section 4 public order offence charge.
It follows reports of a disturbance in Little Canfield, near Great Dunmow in summer 2021.
A Section 4 public order offence charge means that threatening words or behaviour were allegedly used against a victim.
The case has been adjourned until June 16, 2022, when he is due appear at The Magistrates' Court, Chelmsford.
Woods, who rose to fame after starring on Love Island in 2016, was handed the charge on February 17, 2022 by Essex Police.
The alleged offence is thought to have taken place at a residential address in Little Canfield on August 23, 2021.