Katie Price with Carl Woods pictured in December 2021. - Credit: PA

Carl Woods has been charged after alleged incident in Little Canfield, near Great Dunmow.

Essex Police charged Woods, 33, of The Meadows, Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, with a Section 4 public order offence.

A Section 4 public order offence is one where violence by threatening words or behaviour is thought to have been used.

The incident allegedly took place in the village on August 23, 2021.

Woods is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.