Published: 6:21 PM August 5, 2021

Police are investigating the break-in and burglary in Great Bardfield - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Burglars broke the bottom half of the Co-op store's front door in Great Bardfield and stole coins from the cash till.

A spokesperson for Co-op confirmed: “There was an incident at our Great Bardfield store in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 3) when an intruder entered the store.

"We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the store, which was able to re-open later the same day to serve the community.”

If you have any information, call police on 101 or submit a report online to police at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am to 11pm.

Alternatively, report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.