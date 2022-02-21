Burglars were interrupted when resident returned home

Essex Police is seeking information following a break-in to a Rayne property. Picture for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: PA

Burglars using a step ladder forced their way into a property through a rear window and stole cash and personal items.

The two burglars were interrupted when the resident returned home to Granary Halt, Rayne, at around 8.10pm on Friday (February 18).

Essex Police is seeking information on the crime or dash cam footage.

They said the burglars were in black clothing and were wearing black balaclavas.

The first suspect is described as 5ft 6ins tall and slim build. The second is described as 6ft tall and stocky build.

Police said the step ladder used during the burglary did not belong to the resident.

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button on the police website to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm. Quote crime reference 42/42530/22 .

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.