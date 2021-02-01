Driver 'could have lost life' after brick thrown at windscreen

Published: 7:00 PM February 1, 2021

A motorist had a brick thrown at his windscreen while driving on a road in Dunmow.

Police are now appealing for information, and say the attack could have cost the victim their life.

The victim was driving a black Mercedes on Ongar Road at around 6.25pm on Friday, January 29 when their windscreen was suddenly smashed.

Only 15 minutes before, an object was thrown onto the A120 around Stansted, smashing another windscreen and endangering lives. In the past week, two similar incidents were recorded at the site between 6-7pm on January 25 and January 28.

Police have been regularly recording similar incidents in the area since September 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Should you have any information about the Ongar Road incident, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16880/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.