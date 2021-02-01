News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Driver 'could have lost life' after brick thrown at windscreen

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 PM February 1, 2021   
Crest of Essex Police

Essex Police are appealing for information - Credit: Essex Police

A motorist had a brick thrown at his windscreen while driving on a road in Dunmow.

Police are now appealing for information, and say the attack could have cost the victim their life.

The victim was driving a black Mercedes on Ongar Road at around 6.25pm on Friday, January 29 when their windscreen was suddenly smashed.

Only 15 minutes before, an object was thrown onto the A120 around Stansted, smashing another windscreen and endangering lives. In the past week, two similar incidents were recorded at the site between 6-7pm on January 25 and January 28.

Police have been regularly recording similar incidents in the area since September 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Should you have any information about the Ongar Road incident, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16880/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver 'could have lost life' after brick thrown at windscreen
  2. 2 Two people in serious condition after car crash
  3. 3 Latest figures of furloughed workers in Saffron Walden, Braintree and Chelmsford constituencies 
  1. 4 REVEALED: Government spending on Eat Out to Help Out across Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford
  2. 5 Final countdown for money-saving Energy Switch registrations 
  3. 6 Stansted student's voice on television after being chosen from dozens
  4. 7 Secretary of state to consider overturning Finchingfield houses approval
  5. 8 Beauty therapist shortlisted for award
  6. 9 Fire service answers most common questions from Essex residents 
  7. 10 E-scooter trials start in Essex
Dunmow News
Stansted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police

Distraction theft in Dunmow leaves woman without handbag

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 fast-testing centre opens in Uttlesford for asymptomatic residents

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex Weather | Gallery

Villages around Great Dunmow covered in frost and snow

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex Police

Police appeal after clothing theft from donation container

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon