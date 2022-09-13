Geoffrey Ryan, aged 53, of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, is set to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court (pictured) on Monday, October 10 - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A 53-year-old man from Essex will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court after being charged with attempted murder.

Geoffrey Ryan of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 12.

The 53-year-old was charged with attempted murder, a racially aggravated public order offence, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon - namely, a cut-throat razor.

The charges related to an incident outside The Lounge Bar, in Braintree Market Place, on Friday, September 9.

During the hearing on Monday, one count of possession of an offensive weapon was dropped.

Magistrates committed the case to crown court, and the defendant is set to make his next court appearance in Chelmsford on Monday, October 10.

The Braintree man was remanded in custody.