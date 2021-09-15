News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man admits to causing death by dangerous driving after B184 collision

Will Durrant

Published: 9:40 AM September 15, 2021   
Chelmsford Crown Court.

A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a collision near Ongar.

Adrian Bendell, of Salcott Creek Court in Braintree, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (September 14) where he admitted to causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a collision in Fyfield on August 10.

A motorcyclist, 47-year-old Mark Norris from Rayne, died shortly after a collision on the B184 Ongar Road near the junction with Herons Lane.

Mark Norris' pillion passenger, a 17-year-old woman from Brentwood, sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

Bendell admitted to three further charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road collision, and failing to report a collision.

He was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice, and the prosecution did not provide evidence to support a charge of dangerous driving.

Bendell is expected to be sentenced on October 20.

