Ball bearings shot at Leaden Roding car

Will Durrant

Published: 1:59 PM October 28, 2021    Updated: 2:21 PM October 28, 2021
Signs for Leaden Roding, Essex

Leaden Roding - Credit: Google Earth

A Leaden Roding resident has described her "worry" after finding her car damaged by ball bearings.

The victim, who did not want to be named, said that her car had been damaged some time between Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 in an incident which may have involved somebody shooting the small metal balls.

The woman said: "It's worrying to me.

"I am a pensioner and I need the car to get about.

"I don't think anyone in the community knows who would do this type of thing."

The victim claims this is not the first time that cars have been damaged by ball bearings in Leaden Roding.

She has told Essex Police about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We received reports of criminal damage to a Mercedes vehicle in Holloway Close, Leaden Roding, on Saturday 23 October.

"Anyone with information should call 101, citing crime reference number 42/240113/21."

