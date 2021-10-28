Ball bearings shot at Leaden Roding car
- Credit: Google Earth
A Leaden Roding resident has described her "worry" after finding her car damaged by ball bearings.
The victim, who did not want to be named, said that her car had been damaged some time between Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 in an incident which may have involved somebody shooting the small metal balls.
The woman said: "It's worrying to me.
"I am a pensioner and I need the car to get about.
"I don't think anyone in the community knows who would do this type of thing."
The victim claims this is not the first time that cars have been damaged by ball bearings in Leaden Roding.
She has told Essex Police about the incident.
Most Read
- 1 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
- 2 New Stansted business park could support more than 3,000 jobs
- 3 New Hylands Estate parking charges explained
- 4 'Outstanding' Town Award winners unveiled
- 5 Bid to 'join' Dunmow and Easton with more than 1,000 homes blocked
- 6 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
- 7 Valentine's Flitch Ball to take place this February
- 8 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
- 9 Katie Price's alleged attacker re-bailed into November, police confirm
- 10 Fond farewell to Sweetland's butchers after 69 years in the trade
A police spokesperson said: "We received reports of criminal damage to a Mercedes vehicle in Holloway Close, Leaden Roding, on Saturday 23 October.
"Anyone with information should call 101, citing crime reference number 42/240113/21."