Anti-drug spray trialled in Braintree clubs, pubs, and public toilets
- Credit: Essex Police
People who take drugs in some Braintree venues could be left with a foul taste in their mouths.
Police officers in Essex began trialling a new anti-drug spray this month, called Blok-it.
The spray is now on surfaces in licensed and public venues throughout Braintree and Witham.
Blok-it is clear and contains a powerful bittering agent which will react with any powdered substance.
If the powder is ingested, it will have a foul taste which can last for hours.
PC Caroline Marsay, from Essex Police, said: "There are still a small number of people who choose to take recreational drugs while visiting these premises, which not only poses a real danger to themselves, but has a significant impact on the wider community.
"It makes people feel unsafe, can lead to violence and ultimately funds organised crime."
Most Read
- 1 Plans unveiled for 22 new Hatfield Broad Oak homes
- 2 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
- 3 Braintree burglary sparks Essex Police appeal
- 4 Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up announced for Hylands Park
- 5 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
- 6 Dunmow St Mary's pupils scoop 14 medals in school sport series
- 7 Anti-drug spray trialled in Braintree clubs, pubs, and public toilets
- 8 Environmental action: Dunmow boutique Wardrobe holding eco-swap
- 9 Dinosaur visits Felsted School
- 10 Uttlesford District Council row over £4m 'black hole'
The project is funded by the Braintree District Community Safety Partnership, which includes the district council and fire service.