An anti-drug deterrent spray is being trialled in Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

People who take drugs in some Braintree venues could be left with a foul taste in their mouths.

Police officers in Essex began trialling a new anti-drug spray this month, called Blok-it.

The spray is now on surfaces in licensed and public venues throughout Braintree and Witham.

Blok-it is clear and contains a powerful bittering agent which will react with any powdered substance.

If the powder is ingested, it will have a foul taste which can last for hours.

PC Caroline Marsay, from Essex Police, said: "There are still a small number of people who choose to take recreational drugs while visiting these premises, which not only poses a real danger to themselves, but has a significant impact on the wider community.

"It makes people feel unsafe, can lead to violence and ultimately funds organised crime."

The project is funded by the Braintree District Community Safety Partnership, which includes the district council and fire service.