News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Crime

Anti-drug spray trialled in Braintree clubs, pubs, and public toilets

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:30 PM January 28, 2022
An Essex Police officer sprays Blok-it onto a surface in Braintree

An anti-drug deterrent spray is being trialled in Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

People who take drugs in some Braintree venues could be left with a foul taste in their mouths.

Police officers in Essex began trialling a new anti-drug spray this month, called Blok-it.

The spray is now on surfaces in licensed and public venues throughout Braintree and Witham.

Blok-it is clear and contains a powerful bittering agent which will react with any powdered substance.

If the powder is ingested, it will have a foul taste which can last for hours.

PC Caroline Marsay, from Essex Police, said: "There are still a small number of people who choose to take recreational drugs while visiting these premises, which not only poses a real danger to themselves, but has a significant impact on the wider community.

"It makes people feel unsafe, can lead to violence and ultimately funds organised crime."

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans unveiled for 22 new Hatfield Broad Oak homes
  2. 2 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
  3. 3 Braintree burglary sparks Essex Police appeal
  1. 4 Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up announced for Hylands Park
  2. 5 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  3. 6 Dunmow St Mary's pupils scoop 14 medals in school sport series
  4. 7 Anti-drug spray trialled in Braintree clubs, pubs, and public toilets
  5. 8 Environmental action: Dunmow boutique Wardrobe holding eco-swap
  6. 9 Dinosaur visits Felsted School
  7. 10 Uttlesford District Council row over £4m 'black hole'

The project is funded by the Braintree District Community Safety Partnership, which includes the district council and fire service.

Essex Police
Braintree District Council
Pubs
Braintree News

Don't Miss

Police tape: "Police line do not cross"

Essex Police

Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to an incident in Great Dunmow

Essex Police

Assault in Dunmow's Tesco car park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Police van as data reveals the number of distracted drivers in Essex

Essex Police

Data reveals distracted drivers repeatedly caught in Essex

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person