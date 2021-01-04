Published: 12:15 PM January 4, 2021

Anglia Ruskin University is offering advice and support to small and medium sized businesses to help protect against cyber-crime.

The university is working in partnership with the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Essex Police to examine the vulnerabilities and cyber-security practices of the region’s small and medium-sized businesses and organisations.

The year-long project is supported by funding from the National Cyber Security Programme, via the Home Office.

A Government survey released this year showed that almost half of all UK businesses (46%) and a quarter of all charities (26%) had reported cyber-security breaches or attacks in the previous 12 months.

The project, which is being led by Dr Christian Kemp and Adrian Winckles, is bringing together ARU’s specialisms in cyber-criminology, digital policing, and cyber-security and technology.

Adrian Winckles is a senior lecturer in Computing and Information Science, and the Director of ARU's Cyber Security and Networking Research Group. Dr Christian Kemp is course leader for the BA (Hons) in Criminology and Policing, and has researched Dark Web networks and new patterns of online human trafficking.

Dr Christian Kemp - Credit: ARU

Dr Kemp said: “Cyber-crime is one of the biggest types of crime in the UK and continues to grow in sophistication. UK businesses face a constant battle to protect both themselves and their customers from the relentless threat of attack.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing that many businesses still fail to recognise the risks. We hope this 12-month project, which rests within the national ‘Cyber Protect’ initiative, will help to inform businesses and organisations across the East of England about the various threats and their own vulnerabilities.”

Contact christian.kemp@aru.ac.uk for more information and a free cyber health check.