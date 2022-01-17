News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fight breaks out near Great Notley as man reportedly seen with a gun

Will Durrant

Published: 2:33 PM January 17, 2022
A police car

Essex Police said that a man was reportedly spotted holding a gun at the scene of an altercation in Great Leighs - Credit: Matt Powell

A man who may have had a gun has been arrested after an altercation near Great Notley.

The altercation broke out on Shimbrooks in Great Leighs last Thursday (January 13) after a red sports car collided with a parked vehicle, causing damage.

Essex Police officers arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been bailed until February 9.

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that at around 7.30pm, several men were concerned in an altercation on Shimbrooks after a red sports car collided with a parked vehicle, causing damage.

"It was also reported that a man was seen with a gun. 

"The red sports car left the scene, followed by a grey Mitsubishi."

Officers are appealing for witnesses, who can contact Chelmsford CID on 101 with crime reference 42/10723/22, or at https://www.essex.police.uk.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

