Barnston man’s Covid Cut raises cash for Havens Hospices

Rod Brett from Barnston before his haircut. Picture: Havens Hospices Havens Hospices

A Barnston man had a ‘Covid cut’ to support local hospice care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rod Brett from Barnston after his haircut. Picture: Havens Hospices Rod Brett from Barnston after his haircut. Picture: Havens Hospices

Rod Brett raised over £1,500 by letting his son Ben cut his hair and leaving the decision on how short to go in the hands of his colleagues, family and friends.

Rod, 62, received a short ‘number 1’ cut. Usually at this time of year, workshop manager Rod and his colleagues at Chelmsford agricultural dealership RC Boreham & Co take part in the 5K charity run called Race4Business. This year’s run was cancelled because of coronavirus.

Rod said: “The challenge began as a bit of a bet to start with – the hairdressers had been closed due to lockdown rules and my hair had got so long so I thought I would cut it off for charity and it evolved from there.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone for their generosity - I had the easy job!“

Havens Hospices is a charity close to the firm’s heart as a family member has received support.

Rachel Hawksworth at Havens Hospices said: “We can’t thank Rod and all the team enough.

“We have been following Rod’s ‘hair journey’ closely to see if his family and friends would raise enough money for him to have his hair cut the shortest it could go, and they certainly did.”

You may also want to watch: