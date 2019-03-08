Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Couple handed suspended prison sentences for lying over speeding offences

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 06 August 2019

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A former airport taxi driver and his wife have been convicted of perverting the course of justice after she falsely admitted speeding offences to stop him being disqualified.

George Kourti, 52, of Osidge Lane, Southgate, received four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, was disqualified from driving for six months and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Helen Kourti, 51, also of Osidge Lane, Southgate, received four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days.

They both appeared at Basildon Crown Court last Thursday (August 1) where they admitted two counts of perverting the course of justice and were also ordered to pay £200 in court costs and a £115 victim surge.

Police were made aware of two separate speed camera activations in Essex last year - one on January 9 on the M25 in Epping and another on September 24 on the A120 in Takely.

On both occasions vehicles registered to a taxi firm based at Stansted Airport was found to be speeding and the company nominated George Kourti as the driver on each occasion.

Helen Kourti then nominated herself as the driver. She completed a speed awareness course for one offence and accepted points and a fine for the other.

Investigating officer Roy Keyes, of Essex Police's road crime team, said: "Following an investigation, we found Helen Kourti had falsely admitted being the driver of the vehicles at the time of the offences to help her husband avoid disqualification.

"Her husband had nine points on his licence and had already completed a speed awareness course before these speed activations occurred, meaning he would have been banned for a period of time.

"Their lies have made the situation even worse and both have been convicted of serious offences.

"This case highlights that if you lie on the notices that we send you, we will investigate and bring you to court."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Couple handed suspended prison sentences for lying over speeding offences

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE OF APPEAL UNDER ARTICLES 13 AND 36

Public Notice

Police seek cyclist after van ends up in Rayne ditch

Christmas message from Danielle Frost, mayor of Great Dunmow

Cllr Danielle Frost was elected the new mayor of Dunmow Town Council.

Super Walden hammer Celts

Sawston under 12s were in gr-eight form at the weekend away at Witchford Colts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple handed suspended prison sentences for lying over speeding offences

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE OF APPEAL UNDER ARTICLES 13 AND 36

Public Notice

Police seek cyclist after van ends up in Rayne ditch

Christmas message from Danielle Frost, mayor of Great Dunmow

Cllr Danielle Frost was elected the new mayor of Dunmow Town Council.

Super Walden hammer Celts

Sawston under 12s were in gr-eight form at the weekend away at Witchford Colts

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Couple handed suspended prison sentences for lying over speeding offences

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

Cup success for ‘hardworking’ youngsters

The Felsted Girls' U18 cricket team celebrating their success. Picture: FELSTED SCHOOL

REVIEW: Spider-Man: Far From Home - not top tier marvel but enough action and not top tier marvel but it’s full of enough action and well judged humour to make it enjoyable humour to make it enjoyable

REVIEW: Cambridge Folk Festival Sunday - Music that is a privilege to hear

Michael McGoldrick. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Forget DUDE – good financial investors should really be thinking about ROE and EPS

The new PM is fond of them, but did you know acronyms and abbreviations are good for investors, too? Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24