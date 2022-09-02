Over 8,000 visitors attend Countess of Warwick show

The Countess of Warwick Country Show was held in Little Easton over the Bank Holiday - Credit: William Farrugia

The Countess of Warwick Country Show was held over Bank Holiday weekend, and attracted more than 8,000 visitors.

The show took place in Little Easton on Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29, and included craft stalls, vintage tractor ploughing, a dog show and more.

The horticultural tent attracted a record number of entries, and there were also shire horses and an art show hosted by the church, which featured work by local artists.

P&A Wood car dealership put on a classic car show in the gardens of Little Easton Manor. There was also a wide variety of food stalls, a Pimm's bar and live music by the lake.

More than 8,000 people attended the event, the proceeds from which will go towards the cost of maintaining the local churches known as the five parishes.

Tim Turner, chairman of the show committee, said he was "delighted that the 33rd annual show was probably the best ever".

