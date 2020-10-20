Councils invited to submit tree planting proposals for £15,000 project

Town and parish councils are invited to submit ttree and hedge planting proposals on land in their ownership.

The applications for the 2020-2021 season come as planting is planned for late November and early December.

The announcement was made by Uttlesford District Councillor Louise Pepper, porfolio holder for environment and green issues.

During a Great Dunmow Town Council meeting, Cllr Pepper said: “Successful schemes will be provided with the plant stock and sundries, ordered, paid for, and delivered to site by UDC, for planting to be arranged and undertaken by the town or parish council.”

Cllr Pepper added proposals should include no less than five trees or 10m of hedging plants.

Some £15,000 has been allocated for this year’s initiative.

The programme is part of the council’s response to the climate and ecological emergency declared last year, which intends to make Uttlesford a carbon-neutral organisation within the next 10 years.

Cllr Pepper said: “We all need to pull together to take immediate action on climate change, and I’m pleased we are engaging with town and parish councils to identify land for this exciting community initiative. We would encourage as many parishes as possible to get involved.

“Tree planting is an important part of our eco-agenda to take action on climate change and to protect and enhance Uttlesford’s natural resources and rural character. Not only can trees make us feel more connected with our world, they are essential to the survival of our planet. They help to balance our carbon footprint, provide a habitat for pollinating insects and other wildlife, and support greater biodiversity.”

The council has proposed to spend £1 million over the next three years to support climate change initiatives.

Tree planting will form a core part of a biodiversity action plan which will come forward early next year. Other environmental initiatives will include the installation of more electric vehicle charging points and energy efficiency improvements to the council’s housing stock.

For further details aemail UDC’s landscape officer at bsmeeden@uttlesford.gov.uk.