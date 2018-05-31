Advanced search

Updated

Councillor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

PUBLISHED: 17:04 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 28 April 2020

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Roger King

An Uttlesford District Councillor said his wife has now been tested for Covid-19, after doctors believed their symptoms were caused by the virus.

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.R4U Councillor Arthur Coote. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote went to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with his wife, Elaine, and she was tested for coronavirus last Tuesday and got her result on Friday the same week, confirming she no longer has the virus.

“She got her letter back on Friday saying she tested negative, but she hasn’t had the antibody test which tell us if she has the antibodies.”

Elaine, who is an asthma sufferer, struggled with fever and a cough for weeks – and although she is currently on steroids for treatment, the cough is persisting.

“Because of her asthma, it’s delayed her recovery. When we are going for a walk, and she coughs to clear the airways, it’s off-putting, because you walk and people think, has she got the virus?,” Cllr Coote said.

However, the councillor says that she is mostly recovered, and that although he feels completely recovered, he will “never forget” what he went through.

He announced that as far as he and his wife are concerned, it’s “all good news” and that he hopes there will soon be good news for the whole country.

Nonetheless, he thinks testing is crucial for the population to recover.

“I think everybody should be tested. I don’t hear about anybody being tested. You only get tested if you go into the hospital. So many people are suffering still and dying.

“If you look at Germany, their motto is to test, test, test; New Zeeland, South Korea, they all test, test, test. The ones who test, test, test, have got the lowest mortality rate. They managed to make sure that everyone knows where this virus is happening and where the epicentre is.

“Other parts of the world have dealt with it [the virus] in a different way and have lost very few lives. We have lost a lot of lives. This is not local politics, but it is something that is of interest to us all.”

Cllr Coote wishes there were efficient antibody tests available, and he would have liked one for himself and his wife too.

He said: “The antibody test is not good enough, that is what doctors and the government say. The government bought millions of them, but they are not reliable enough to be used.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal following unusual crimes in Dunmow

“I wanted to say thank you, I shed some tears driving home.” - a careworker’s gratitude for gift of PPE

The Maltings Care Home in Fakenham

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Councillor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Cambridge students put their comedy online during the lockdown

Monolaughs

Most Read

Police appeal following unusual crimes in Dunmow

“I wanted to say thank you, I shed some tears driving home.” - a careworker’s gratitude for gift of PPE

The Maltings Care Home in Fakenham

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Councillor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Cambridge students put their comedy online during the lockdown

Monolaughs

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Aythorpe Roding’s Mid-Essex League debut success of 1990

A history of Aythorpe Roding

Carver Barracks grounds in Debden shut to public access because of dog fouling

The training fields at Carver Barracks are now closed to the public because of dog fouling and the vandalism of military vehicles.

Hundreds of thousands of trees to be planted across Essex

Great Notley residents planted 150 trees in 36 minutes earlier this year. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Inspired movies to stream this week - see genius on screen

Local Hero made in 1983 starred a young Peter Capaldi

Riverdance at Cambridge Corn Exchange cancelled in the lockdown - has been rescheduled for September next year

Riverdance
Drive 24