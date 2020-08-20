Advanced search

New enterprise centre for Great Notley after £7m in funding, with work expected to start next year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 August 2020

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

Braintree District Council

A new enterprise centre is to be built in Great Notley, as Braintree District Council is to receive £7m from the Government’s new ‘Getting Building Fund’.

The new Horizon 120 Business and Innovation Park is one of 34 funded projects in the South East Local Enterprise Partnership area which has been allocated £85m of funding, covering Essex, East Sussex, Kent, Medway, Southend and Thurrock.

The funding will help to create new homes, commercial spaces, transport systems and the development of new skills facilities and programmes. It will also fund new cycling routes in Essex.

The money will boost the Horizon 120 Business and Innovation Park, support start-ups and help small businesses innovate, develop and grow. The project is expected to create at least 150 new jobs a year. There will be an estimated 60 jobs needed for construction and the further jobs to manage the centre.

The building work is expected to start early next year. The creation of the centre is in addition to the new hub for construction innovation called I-Construct to be built on the Springwood industrial estate.

Cllr Graham Butland, leader of Braintree District Council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been awarded this money to build a new state-of-the-art enterprise centre at our exciting new Horizon 120 Business and Innovation Park which will help small businesses not only bounce back from this crisis, but innovate, grow and thrive.

You may also want to watch:

“The creation of this facility as well as the new hub for construction innovation at Springwood shows that we are committed to supporting innovative businesses, creating more quality jobs and generating the stimulus needed to get our economy back on track and into recovery.”

South East Local Enterprise Partnership chair, Christian Brodie said: “These projects have been carefully selected to target those areas and industries particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and those that can progress, at pace, to support economic recovery.

“The South East LEP has been working really closely with our local areas to understand what our businesses need and where investment will have significant impact.

“Over the last few months, we have been providing support to local businesses. Our Growth Hubs have been providing advice to struggling businesses and directing businesses to funding support. We have also been reworking our own existing funding pots to create new Covid-19 funds for businesses, infrastructure investment and skills training.

“We truly believe that the South East will help lead the country out of the crisis and into recovery. The Getting Building Fund provides the next phase of financial stimulus to restart our economy.”

Part of the £85m is to be spent on the rollout of full fibre broadband to remote and rural parts of Essex to support businesses needing faster connectivity.

Chelmsford has also been given a share to remove traffic from Tindal Square.

LEPs were asked to put forward proposals for shovel-ready projects that could be delivered within the next 18 months. SELEP submitted a £573 million bid to Government for a long-list of 170 projects.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

GCSE results 2020: St Mary’s Senior School in Colchester

St Mary's students Jessica, Pippa, Grace and Zara celebrate their GCSE results day 2020. Picture: St Mary's Colchester

New enterprise centre for Great Notley after £7m in funding, with work expected to start next year

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

Dunmow Rotarians hold an outdoor social event in Takeley

The Rotary Club of Dunmow has welcomed its newest member Stan Keller, who has moved from his previous club. He is seen here with President William Fraser. Picture: Rotary Club

Eight year old Dunmow girl’s haircut to help children through Little Princess Trust

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.