Consultant on popular TV show Who Do You Think You Are? shares his wisdom with Dunmow U3A

Dunmow U3A chair Jane Tadman with Dr Nick Barratt. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A historian and consultant for TV series Who Do You Think You Are? spoke to the Dunmow U3A about what happens behind the scene of the show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Nick Barrat spoke to members last month about the purpose of the show, which featurs celebrities delving into the lives of their ancestors.

You may also want to watch:

Group spokesperson Jennifer Versey, said: "He said the show is about the social history of our country by telling the stories of our ancestors; and in a way that interests everyone.

"He explained that in the digital age, people rarely write letters anymore, photographs may be shared online, but many will get lost over time. Many evidence sources used now, such as written reports and letters may not be there as evidence in the future.

The U3A's next talk will be on October 23, 2pm at Foakes Hall, when Peter Layzell will speak about his life as a rural sergeant.