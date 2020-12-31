Published: 5:00 PM December 31, 2020

Dunmow Rotary Club and Rotary in Takeley joined forces to collect food for the Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: Dunmow Rotary Club

Members of the Dunmow Rotary Club and Rotary in Takeley joined forces to collect items for the Uttlesford Foodbank.

The Priors Green community responded and over 100 bags of food were donated. People were extremely generous, recognising the difficulty so many families are in.

Helping with the collection - Credit: Dunmow Rotary

The food parcels were collected by the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden and taken to the Food Bank in Uttlesford where they were distributed in time for Christmas.

John Versey of Dunmow Rotary said: "We all hope that the efforts and generosity of the community make a big difference to those in need at this difficult time."

Foodbank donations - Credit: Dunmow Rotary



