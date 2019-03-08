Advanced search

Ciera to follow in her parents' footsteps as she joins policing family

PUBLISHED: 08:18 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 22 July 2019

Ciera and Colin Cox. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ciera and Colin Cox. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

They say your colleagues become part of your family.

This is certainly the case for PC Ciera Cox who has joined Essex Police, where her parents have worked for a total of 35 years.

Having passed out on June 28, PC Cox will now train for 10 weeks with the Braintree local policing team and will work closely with her dad Colin, an inspector with Braintree and Uttlesford community policing team.

Colin said: "I had a real proud father moment and it was nice knowing I shared it with many other overjoyed mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles and relatives.

"I'm delighted that Ciera is following in her parents' footsteps.

"We're all passionate about policing and community and with Ciera on board, it truly shows our commitment to protecting Essex."

Ciera's mother, Lisa, is a police constable and works with domestic abuse victims.

If you want to join Essex Police, visit www.essex.police.uk/joinus.

