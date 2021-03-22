Church open for prayer on Covid reflection day

Published: 1:26 PM March 22, 2021

Visitors can lay a stone at the cairn, St Mary's, Great Dunmow. - Credit: The Creative Group at St Mary’s Church

St Mary’s Church in Dunmow is opening its chapel for private prayer tomorrow (Tuesda,y March 23) during the National Day of Reflection for those affected by Covid-19.

At 12noon visitors are invited to remember those who have died or been bereaved during the pandemic, or generally reflect on and pray about the events of the past year.

Last month the church invited members of the community to add a stone to a cairn being built in the church grounds throughout Lent up until Easter.

The ancient tradition of the cairn is about remembering someone or something lost.

Rev Elsie Bouffler, Curate of St Mary’s Church, said "St Mary’s will be supporting the National Day of Reflection and will have our chapel open for private prayer from 10am to 6pm.

"We also want to encourage people to come and take a moment in the quiet space and lay a stone on the cairn."