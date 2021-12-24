News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Over 10,000 Christmas gifts donated for Essex Police appeal

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2021
Adults with Christmas bags and gift wrap, Essex Police

Some of the donated items including gift wrap for the Essex Police Christmas Community Giving Appeal - Credit: Essex Police

More than 10,000 presents have been donated to Essex Police for their Christmas Community Giving Appeal.

Chief Inspector Steve Scott Haynes said: “People in Essex are very big-hearted and this appeal demonstrates that in a visible way.

“It’s wonderful to be able to spread some of that generosity to young people and children who might otherwise have nothing at Christmas.

“Our officers have been working locally with social care, councils and other organisations to identify families and children where your gifts will make a big difference and to make sure they are delivered by Christmas Day.

“To everyone who has donated presents, helped us to wrap them and to deliver them, I would like to say a huge thank you."

Any gifts which arrive too late to hand out for Christmas will be given to young victims of crimes such as burglary and domestic abuse over the festive season.

Christmas
Essex Police
Charity News
Essex

