Robins, angels and even a clumsy caretaker as schools put on Christmas plays

Pupils in year 6 and below at Great Dunmow Primary School get ready to star in their nativity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Children from primary schools in Dunmow and the surrounding villages have been treading the boards for their Christmas shows.

Forgetful robins, clumsy angels and a school caretaker were all stars in performances this year.

At Great Dunmow Primary School, Year 6 pupils and children in Reception teamed up to perform The Little Red Robin. The show saw snowmen, stars and angels help a robin remember a message for Mary and then travel to Bethlehem.

Over at Dunmow St Mary’s Primary School, two festive productions were staged at the end of term.

The younger children performed a version of the nativity story, with each class singing and dancing in turn.

Pupils in Years 3-5 performed Ebenezer Junior, a modern take on the Charles Dicken’s classic A Christmas Carol.

Jess Horrocks, the school’s business manager, said: “With a huge variety of vocal and dance performances, ranging from traditional classics to a ghostly performance of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the children and teachers had a great time putting the show together.”

At Felsted Primary, Reception and Key Stage 1 pupils performed A Christmas Tail. Jane Turney, assistant to the head teacher, said: “All of Reception and Key Stage 1 were involved and the teachers worked very hard with the children to help them learn their lines, dances and sorting props.”

Children in Key Stage 1 at Thaxted Primary School took part in their nativity, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel.

The story follows a disorganised, but lovable angel who is chosen to show the way to Bethlehem.

At Rodings Primary School, the children presented Baubles. The play had all the usual characters in a nativity play but with the addition of Mr Potts, a school caretaker who is worried that the true meaning of Christmas had been forgotten. Mr Potts makes special baubles to put on the school Christmas tree depicting the events that lead to the birth of Jesus. The children rounded off their shows with a special performance for their grandparents.

KS1 pupils at Thaxted Primary School perform in navitiy, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Picture: SOPHIE OLDHAMSTEAD KS1 pupils at Thaxted Primary School perform in navitiy, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Picture: SOPHIE OLDHAMSTEAD

KS1 pupils at Thaxted Primary School perform in navitiy, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Picture: SOPHIE OLDHAMSTEAD KS1 pupils at Thaxted Primary School perform in navitiy, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Picture: SOPHIE OLDHAMSTEAD

KS1 pupils at Thaxted Primary School perform in navitiy, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Picture: SOPHIE OLDHAMSTEAD KS1 pupils at Thaxted Primary School perform in navitiy, Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Picture: SOPHIE OLDHAMSTEAD

Felsted Primary Nativity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Felsted Primary Nativity. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

KS1 pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School performed their take on the nativity story. Picture: CONTRIBUTED KS1 pupils at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School performed their take on the nativity story. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

