Dunmow Broadcast > News

Christmas meal vouchers for 35,000 Essex youngsters

Roger Brown

Published: 7:00 AM December 18, 2020   
Cllr Louise McKinlay

Cllr Louise McKinlay. - Credit: Essex County Council

Essex County Council has set up a Christmas food programme for the 35,000 children and young people eligible for free school meals in the county.

It means a food voucher worth £30 per child over the two-week holiday, which can be used in most supermarkets and the McColls chain of shops.

Wonde, a provider of free school meal vouchers, will send the e-vouchers by email or text direct to parents of eligible children and to qualifying young people by December 18.

Printed vouchers will be provided to parents who cannot access them online.

Cllr Louise McKinlay, cabinet member for Children and Families at Essex County Council, said: "I want to thank the government, schools, colleges and council staff for their hard work in making this happen in a very short space of time and to wish all the children, young people and their families a happy Christmas and new year.”

Visit help.schoolvouchers.com/hc/en-gb.
 

Essex

