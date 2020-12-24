News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas lights winner announced

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020   
Outside of house lit with Christmas lights

The winner of the Great Easton Christmas lights competition. - Credit: Julie Neale

Great Easton has declared a winner for the Christmas Lights Competition.

The winner is the Hunters. They were number three on the list and received the most votes. Their prize is £100.

Organisers had planned for the winner to be announced on Wednesday (December 23) when they were singing Christmas carols as a community on doorsteps. However, this plan had to be cancelled because of the rain.

People were invited to illuminate their houses after the Christmas tree lights were switched on, and the lights on the village green.

The idea came from Julie Neale's daughter, a Sister at Addenbrooke's hospital. She wanted people to have the feel-good factor similar to when the nation clapped for the NHS on a Thursday night. 

Here are some further images from Great Easton this festive season.

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale

Julie Neale sent us these photos from her walk in Great Easton. Picture: JULIE NEALE

Christmas lights in Great Easton - Credit: Julie Neale


Great Dunmow News

