Town lights up to kick-off Christmas festivities

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

More than 3,000 people celebrated the switch on of the Christmas lights in Great Dunmow on Saturday, launching the town into the festive spirit with a day of entertainment and activities.

The event, on Great Dunmow High Street, was attended by town mayor, Councillor Emma Marcus, deputy mayor, Councillor Michael Coleman and of course, Santa.

The event began at 3pm and the Christmas lights were officially turned on at 5.15pm by Father Christmas himself.

Rachael Clark, chairman of Great Dunmow Town Team, which organised the event, said: "The lights are lovely, they add twinkle to the town.

"The switch-on was a really festive community event where the people of Great Dunmow and businesses came together to celebrate the start of Christmas.

"Everything was buzzing and it was really lovely to see all the cafes, bars and shops full of people.

"There were lots of families around and we've had a great deal of positive feedback."

Many activities at the event were free of charge thanks to voluntary contributions from business owners in Great Dunmow.

Santa's grotto was set up by the Rose Garden Florists, where children were given gifts donated by two knitting groups.

Face painting, a carousel and a tea cup ride were on offer, while fans of Frozen could meet Elsa and Anna, who helped Santa turn on the Christmas lights.

There was a giant snow globe where families and friends could take festive photos and craft stalls offered a selection of Christmas gifts.

The school choirs of Dunmow St Mary's and Great Dunmow Primary School performed on the day, as well as the Great Dunmow Town Band and The Granary Dance Studio.

Local businesses provided food and refreshments throughout the day including cupcakes, burgers and apple fritters.

The event was organised by members of the Great Dunmow Town Team, a voluntary organisation of business owners.

The group collected donations on the day to fund future events in the town.

Anyone interested in joining the Great Dunmow Town Team can contact Rachael Clark at greatdunmowtownteam@gmail.com.

