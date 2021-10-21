Published: 5:00 PM October 21, 2021

Pupils at The Christian School, Takeley show off their bountiful harvest collection - Credit: The Christian School, Takeley

Schoolchildren in Takeley celebrated the autumn harvest with a collection for a nearby foodbank.

Pupils and staff at The Christian School donated staple foods and toiletries to the Bishop's Stortford Food Bank.

At an assembly, pupils presented their harvest-themed creations, including fingerprint trees, leaf prints and collages of autumn colours.

A Christian School spokesperson said: "The foodbank helps families and individuals living in crisis around the Bishop’s Stortford area.

"They provided a list of the items they needed most.

You may also want to watch:

"Pupils watched a presentation about the foodbank, which provides emergency assistance to people experiencing a food crisis and supports them with friendship, respect and advice

"Our teacher Vicki Sweeney talked about how the Christian faith teaches people to leave their surplus for the poor and hungry."

Around 2300 people were given food parcels by the Bishop's Stortford Food Bank, according to its website.

Information about the foodbank is online: https://www.bishopsstortfordfoodbank.com/