Chimney fire at thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury
PUBLISHED: 13:29 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 28 October 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to a fire in a thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury on Saturday (October 26).
Crews were called to reports of a chimney fire at a thatched cottage in Church Lane, at 6.30pm.
The fire, which was burning within the chimney, was extinguished by 7.29pm.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said the cause was accidental.