Chimney fire at thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury

PUBLISHED: 13:29 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 28 October 2019

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at a thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury on Saturday (October 26). Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire in a thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury on Saturday (October 26).

Crews were called to reports of a chimney fire at a thatched cottage in Church Lane, at 6.30pm.

The fire, which was burning within the chimney, was extinguished by 7.29pm.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said the cause was accidental.

