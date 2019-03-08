Chimney fire at thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury

Firefighters were called to a fire in a thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury on Saturday (October 26).

Crews were called to reports of a chimney fire at a thatched cottage in Church Lane, at 6.30pm.

The fire, which was burning within the chimney, was extinguished by 7.29pm.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said the cause was accidental.