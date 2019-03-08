Gallery

Children and adults put their heads together for town's Big Draw Day

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

There was a "creative buzz" in Dunmow Library when families came together to take part in the town's Big Draw Day on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow Mayor Councillor Emma Marcus joined in the fun as children thought about how they could support wildlife in the town. These drawings and ideas were then placed on a cardboard tree created by sculptor Nicola Burrell.

Families also drew objects that would bring them join the town square, with ideas inclding an 8ft pink unicorn.

Catherine Mummery, director High Stile Pojects, which organised the day, said: "it was wonderful to see so many families coming along to the library and wanting to take part in all the activities inspite of the rain. There was such a great creative buzz in the library and the day really showed how valued it is a community hub. The library footfall was 312, it is normally 150 on a Saturday."

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow Mayor Emma Marcus joins in the fun at Dunmow Big Draw. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Dunmow Mayor Emma Marcus joins in the fun at Dunmow Big Draw. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Town mayor Emma Marcus joins the fun at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Town mayor Emma Marcus joins the fun at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Catherine Mummery, co-founder of High Stile Project, which organised the Dunmow Big Draw. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Catherine Mummery, co-founder of High Stile Project, which organised the Dunmow Big Draw. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Much fun was had at Dunmow's Big Draw Day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch: