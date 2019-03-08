Gallery

Charity football tournament for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance hailed a "huge success"

Businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding area took part in a charity football tournament yesterday (September 17) for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO ROGER KING

Businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding area raised more than £600 for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance by taking part in a football tournament on Monday (September 16).

Some eight teams took part in the mixed five-a-side tournament organised by The Flitch House and Capture House, at Great Dunmow Leisure Centre, with the final between Essex Phone Screen Repair and business networking group, BNI Fantasia.

BNI came out victorious, with the final score at 2-1.

Patryk Majewski from Capture House scored the best goal with a 'screamer' from behind the halfway line against Little Monsters House of Fun.

Jordan Bright, from Capture House, said: "This was the first time running this event and it was a huge success. Teams bought family and friends to cheer them on and it was a fantastic atmosphere. All of the teams have said how brilliant it was and are looking forward to entering next year."

