CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Do you recognise this man?

Essex Police would like to speak to him in connection with a burglary at the Ramada Hotel, in Dunmow Road, Birchanger, at about 8.30am on June 10.

A charity box was stolen.

If you recognise him or know who or where he is, call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/90894/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.