Art exhibition raises thousands for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 08:24 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 12 July 2019

Art fans browsing the work on offer during the exhibition at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A charity art exhibition has raised more than £2,500 for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

More than 250 art-lovers attended the show at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, Dunmow, on June 7 and 8.

Manager Delyse Jackman said: "With more than 30 different talented artists exhibiting, there was a wide range of paintings on display for people to view and buy which supported the artists and the air ambulance. Paintings and prints were kindly donated to the raffle by the Aubery Art Gallery, Jacquie Brown and Neil Higgs. Next year they hope the exhibition will be bigger and better."

If you would like more information e-mail info@oldparkmeadow.co.uk or call in and see them, they are behind the Butchers Arms pub at North End between Great Dunmow and Chelmsford, CM6 3PL.

