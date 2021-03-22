Published: 7:00 AM March 22, 2021

Don Watling and Keith Ingram working on the Centenary Orchard at Dunmow Bowling Club - Credit: Dunmow Bowling Club

Dunmow Bowling Club is celebrating 100 years, and a Centenary Orchard has been created within the grounds as a lasting memento of the milestone.

Twenty mixed fruit trees have been purchased from the East Of England Apples & Pears Project, sponsored and planted by members.

In 1921 a practising solicitor in the town, Albert Edward Floyd, gifted the club a bowling green. It was located off what is now known as Venmore Drive.

On October 19, 2007 the club moved to a new bespoke green and premises which were built by Taylor Wimpey at St Edmunds Lane, opposite the Cricket Club just off Braintree Road.

Several prestigious matches have been arranged throughout the 2021 season including Bowls England (mixed teams), Essex County Men’s Association and the Essex County Women’s Association.

New members are always welcome and free training is available without obligation for those aged 12 upwards. Contact Linda White 07779 939166.