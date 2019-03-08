Advanced search

CCTV released in connection with ATM theft in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 12:15 26 August 2019

A CCTV still of a man police would like to speak to. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A CCTV still of a man police would like to speak to. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police have releasing CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Dunmow.

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday, July 15, at the Tesco store, in Stortford Road.

A man in his 70s withdrew a three-figure sum of cash from an ATM, he was then distracted and left without taking the money.

A man using the adjacent ATM took the cash from the machine, police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "If you recognize the man or have any information about who or where he is please call Uttleford Local Policing team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/114244/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

