Dunmow home will open its doors to those facing Christmas Day alone

PUBLISHED: 07:55 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 04 December 2019

Croft House care home, in Dunmow. Picture: BUPA

Croft House care home, in Dunmow. Picture: BUPA

A Bupa care home in Braintree Road, Great Dunmow is opening its doors to elderly people in the community who face Christmas Day alone this year.

The Croft House care home has partnered with Re-engage, a charity that aims to alleviate loneliness and social isolation among over 75s, and the Christmas campaign Community Christmas. The home is offering a traditional roast dinner, festive games and entertainment, plus company from staff and residents at the home.

A Bupa spokesman said: "Christmas day can be a time of year where older people can feel particularly lonely, the campaign aims to bring back the real spirit of Christmas, ensuring that no older person in the UK spends Christmas Day alone.

Home manager, Joann Harmon, said: "We know loneliness is a growing issue for elderly people, at Christmas and all year round. This is ourr second year hosting a Community Christmas event and we're pleased to be able to support Community Christmas by opening our doors on Christmas Day to offer older members of our community somewhere they can enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings and some festive fun in the company of others.

"I know our residents are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to the table on Christmas Day."

For further information about the day or to book your place, call free on 0808 115 4520 or e-mail events@bupa.com.

