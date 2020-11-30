Thief steals woman’s cards from purse left in unlocked car
PUBLISHED: 14:28 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 30 November 2020
A woman had her cards stolen after she left her purse in her unlocked car in Great Dunmow.
The woman was returning her shopping trolley during her trip to Tesco superstore on Stortford Road.
She left her purse in her red Vauxhall Corsa on Wednesday, November 25 at 10.52am.
Police are appealing for information.
Please call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/193629/20.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
